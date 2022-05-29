Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.74% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $145,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303,281 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE WH opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

