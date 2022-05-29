Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,677 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $141,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.