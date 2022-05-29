Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Kimco Realty worth $145,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

