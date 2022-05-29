Invesco Ltd. Has $140.94 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 632,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Franklin Resources worth $140,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

