Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Range Resources worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $18,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

