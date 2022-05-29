Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $164,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.