Invesco Ltd. Sells 100,295 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Bath & Body Works worth $142,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $306,482,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

