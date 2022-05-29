Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 16.57% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $156,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.80 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $978.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

