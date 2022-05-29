Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $145,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $139.18 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

