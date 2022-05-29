Invesco Ltd. Has $144.02 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.97% of Papa John’s International worth $144,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

