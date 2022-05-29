Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,087 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $144,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $693.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.67 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

