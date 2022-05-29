Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

BHC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

