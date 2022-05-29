Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Exponent worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

