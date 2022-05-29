Invesco Ltd. Sells 101,447 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,083,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $146,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.