Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.92% of Cryoport worth $162,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

