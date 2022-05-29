Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.10% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $144,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

