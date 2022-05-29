Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 785,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.53% of National Fuel Gas worth $147,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $74.27 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

