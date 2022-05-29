Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of XPO Logistics worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.