Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,525,824 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 9,984.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AVIR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

