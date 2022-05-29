Invesco Ltd. Has $159.17 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $159,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

