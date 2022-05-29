Invesco Ltd. Sells 114,908 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $150,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after buying an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 242,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

