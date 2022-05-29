Invesco Ltd. Has $144.92 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.58% of Tetra Tech worth $144,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTEK opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

