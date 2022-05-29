Invesco Ltd. Sells 63,109 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of PVH worth $163,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 786.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

