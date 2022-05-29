Invesco Ltd. Purchases 852,891 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Logitech International worth $160,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

