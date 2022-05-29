Invesco Ltd. Has $161.69 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $161,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.