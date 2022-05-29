PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $163,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PCAR opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

