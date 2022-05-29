Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $164,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.41 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

