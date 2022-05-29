Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

