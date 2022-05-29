Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

