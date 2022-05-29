Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 1,795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

