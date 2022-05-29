Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

