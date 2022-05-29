PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.19% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

PTIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

