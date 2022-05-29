SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

