Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,999,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of AES worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in AES by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AES by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $22.43 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

