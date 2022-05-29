O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

