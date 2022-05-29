Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

AAPL opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

