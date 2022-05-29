Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

