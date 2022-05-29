Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.36 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $178.46 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

