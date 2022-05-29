O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 53,357 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,357 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SID stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

SID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

