The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

