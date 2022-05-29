PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of DHC Acquisition worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,825,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

