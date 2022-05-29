Guardian Capital LP Has $61.12 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.