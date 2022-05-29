Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,300 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of HCI Group worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,811,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,461,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $698.68 million, a PE ratio of -181.68 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

