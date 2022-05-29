EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of EMCOR Group worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

EME opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

