O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $114,183,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

