O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,335.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 273,806 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

