CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of CDK Global worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.