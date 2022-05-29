American International Group Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,194,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of THG opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

