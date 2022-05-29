American International Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $109.40 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

