American International Group Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

